By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The legacy of Tyrese Haliburton continues to grow. The Indiana Pacers star has been balling out lately and on Friday night, he went off again, erupting for 43 points in a win over the Miami Heat. He was also the reason his team even came out victorious in this contest.

With just 11.1 seconds remaining on the clock and the game tied at 108, Haliburton brought the rock down the floor, shook off Kyle Lowry, and then had Tyler Herro on him. With some smooth handles, he found some open space and drained a deep game-winning three, silencing the entire Miami crowd. Ice cold. Via NBA:

TYRESE HALIBURTON FOR THE WIN 43 PTS (new career-high!)

14/20 FG

10 threes

7 AST (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/bABMbvEyok — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 24, 2022

What a way to cap off a career night. It’s also a great way to silence the critics, particularly Wally Szczerbiak, who recently said Haliburton had no chance of making an All-Star team. He’s now up to 20.6 points, 10.6 assists, and four rebounds per game in 2022-23. He’s a huge reason the Pacers sit at 16-16, which is good enough for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

It’s really no surprise that Tyrese Haliburton decided to take a triple to win it here. He was red-hot from downtown in South Beach, going 10 for 16. The guard had all the confidence. This performance comes just two nights after Haliburton torched the Boston Celtics for 33 points, rolling into the TD Garden and beating arguably the best team in the Association.

Needless to say, Haliburton has every chance to make the All-Star team if he keeps up the impressive play. The 22-year-old is special and gives Indiana fans hope for the future.