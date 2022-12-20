By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Tyrese Haliburton has been quite a revelation for the Indiana Pacers this season. He’s taken huge strides in his third year in the NBA, and the 22-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the top playmakers in the league today.

As it turns out, however, not everyone is a fan of Haliburton. Former All-Star Wally Szczerbiak is one of those folks who isn’t exactly jumping on that Hali hype train. After the Pacers point guard’s performance in a loss against the New York Knicks on Sunday, Szczerbiak made it abundantly clear that he isn’t buying in on the Haliburton All-Star hype:

“Mr. Supposed, wannabe, fake All-Star with the big miss there,” Szczerbiak said. “… Last chance, down 3 for the wannabe All-Star — let me keep it that way. He’s in his second year, he’s a very good player. He’s not gonna make the All-Star team.”

Szczerbiak went all-in on Haliburton here. To be fair, the 45-year-old did have one All-Star appearance during his time in the NBA, so I guess you could consider him as a bit of an authority in the subject matter. Be that as it may, he was totally unforgiving in his scathing criticism of Haliburton here.

For his part, it seems that Tyrese is happy to take in the naysaying. The Pacers star caught wind of the criticism and he even decided to like the clip:

Tyrese Haliburton seems to be using this as motivation. He’s probably also going to be keeping this as a receipt if he ends up finding himself as part of the All-Star team this February.