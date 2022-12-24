By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games.

For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.

Luka Doncic led the charge with his historic 50-piece for the Dallas Mavericks against the Houston Rockets. Not only did he become the Mavs’ franchise leader for most 45-point outings, but he also now leads the NBA in 40-point games this 2022-23 with six.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid dropped 44 points as he helped the Philadelphia 76ers erase a 20-point Los Angeles Clippers lead and win 119-114.

Tyrese Haliburton, for his part, got his revenge game against the Miami Heat. After scoring just one point in their previous meeting, the Indiana Pacers guard exploded for 43 points on 14-of-20 shooting. Indiana won 111-108, with Haliburton finishing with a team-high seven assists as well.

RJ Barrett and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were the only ones to lose their games despite their big scoring night. Barrett scored 43 for New York Knicks, but a DeMar DeRozan clutch bucket denied them the victory. Meanwhile, SGA helped the Oklahoma City Thunder force overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans, but his 44 points were not enough to counter the balanced scoring from Zion Williamson and co.

It’s definitely a day to remember for the NBA, though, and it could very well be a teaser of what we can expect from the Christmas Day games come Sunday.