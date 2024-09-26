The Indiana Fever's playoff run was ended after the Connecticut Sun defeated them in Game 2 on Sept. 25. During the second half of the season, rookie Caitlin Clark elevated her game and helped the team get into the position, and many saw what's to come for their future. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was one of the people who continued to support the Fever throughout the season, and after their last game, he sent them a nice message on X, formerly Twitter.

“Helluva season [IndianaFever],” Haliburton tweeted.

Haliburton showed up to one of Fever's games earlier in the season and showed love to Clark on the sidelines after she recorded her second triple-double.

Expand Tweet

The Fever and Pacers are two young teams, and they should make the city of Indiana proud of what they accomplished this year.

Fever bounced out of playoffs against the Sun

The Indiana Fever had their season end in the first round of the playoffs against the Connecticut Sun, losing 87-81. With the win, the Sun advanced to the second round to face the Minnesota Lynx, while the Fever will be headed home. The Fever came back late in the game, but it wasn't enough to force a Game 3 and go back to Indiana.

Caitlin Clark, who finished the game with 25 points, nine assists, and six rebounds, spoke following their loss.

“A tough one, especially because we climbed all the way back in and definitely had our opportunities late,” Clark said. “Few different miscues… that’s sometimes the worst part of it. You feel like you’re really playing your best basketball and then it has to end.”

Fever head coach Christie Sides shared a message after the game as well, and what went on throughout the game that ultimately led to their loss.

“These guys were never in a position that we couldn’t win this game,” Sides said. “It was like an engine. We kept getting better as the game went on. We kept putting them in bad situations where they had to make decisions as it relates to when Caitlin was pushing… I don't even think we made an adjustment at halftime. We watched a couple situations that we knew we could be better at.”

It will be interesting to see what the Fever do during the offseason and who will want to come play with Clark. The Fever also have some free agents, so they make it a priority to bring those players back to return and finish what they started this season.