As the Pacers look to continue their hot start to the season, landing OG Anunoby in a trade with the Raptors would be a major boost.

When December 15th rolls around, NBA trade buzz becomes louder. It's when the majority of players signed to contracts in the offseason become trade eligible. When that occurs, there are couple of teams that will be closely monitored as potential sellers. One of those the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors have left teams believing that now, more than ever, either Siakam or Anunoby could be traded by the Feb. 8 deadline, via Shams Charania

It's easy to see why the Raptors are positioning themselves this way. They're currently 9-13 on the season and are on the outside looking in in terms of Play-In Tournament contention.. They were able to eke into the play-in last season as the ten seed, but lost to the Chicago Bulls.

But the Raptors have found themselves mired in the middle of the NBA, a place where no team wants to be. And with Siakam in the last year of his contract, Anunoby in the second-to-last year, and having just lost Fred VanVleet in free agency for nothing the year prior, Toronto simply cannot let players of Siakam and Anunoby's caliber walk for nothing again.

So where could they go? The Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers could be teams to watch for either Siakam or Anunoby, via Charania.

The Pacers are a team to really watch. They have an identity and a bonafide superstar in Tyrese Haliburton. A trade could potentially lift into them into title contention or close to it. What deal could land them Anunoby?

Raptors: Jarace Walker, Jalen Smith, 2024, 2027 1st-round picks

Why the Raptors should do it

If the Raptors want to get ahead of OG Anunoby's potential free agency, they should prioritize bringing in as much draft capital and/or young players that they can possibly get. Luckily for them, Indiana has plenty to spare. They have an additional first-round pick that they acquired via Oklahoma City. Giving draft capital shouldn't be an issue.

They might not have an issue trading Jarace Walker away either. The Pacers drafted Walker ninth overall in this previous draft out of the University of Houston, but he has barely played as a rookie. He has appeared in just five games and 41 total minutes.

Indiana doesn't have much of an excuse to play him if he isn't ready with their rapid success so far this season. Walker surely is a part of their future plans, but if the Pacers can get a fully realized version of Walker to help them win now and in the future, Walker probably won't be a hold up in a potential deal.

Why the Pacers do it

It was laid bare naked during the In-Season Tournament: the Pacers need defense. And they need it badly. The Pacers have a defensive rating of 119.8 this season according to NBA.com. That's 28th in the NBA, ahead of only the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James pummeled the Pacers in the paint and there wasn't anything the Pacers could do to stop them.

OG Anunoby won't fix the Pacers' defense, but he'd really help it out. Anunoby had the 18th-best defensive real plus-minus in the entire NBA last season. He also had the fourth-best score among non-big men. He can also shoot, play alongside Tyrese Haliburton, and provide secondary scoring.

Anunoby would be a home run swing for the Pacers to round out their roster and help their defense. With Haliburton's rise to superstardom arriving earlier than expected, now would be a great time to strike while the iron is hot.