The Indiana Pacers head to the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

How To Watch Pacers vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers are coming off a dominant 27-point win over the Sacramento Kings Sunday night. They were able to cruise to a win, and their starters did not have to play many minutes at all. With that win, the Pacers have now won four games in a row, and five of their last six. In those six games, the Pacers have been able to put up 120.6 points per game, shoot 52 percent from the field, and make 41.9 percent of their threes. The Pacers are a hot team right now, and that could be reason enough for them to cover the spread.

Tyrese Haliburton has been able to pick it up a bit in those six games, as well. Haliburton is averaging 18.7 points per game, and 9.5 assists. Shooting wise, Haliburton is making 48.2 percent of his shots in that span, and 44.4 percent of his threes. He is a player the Pacers really need to do well if they want to win. In fact, when Haliburton scores 20 or more points in a game this season, the Pacers are 8-2. If Haliburton can get to that mark, and still dish out the assists, Indiana will have a great chance to win another game on the road.

The Pacers, as a team, score the ninth-most points in the NBA. They also have the fourth-highest field goal percentage, so they take smart shots, and make them. The Warriors, on the other hand have given up 143, and 144 points in two of their last three games. They played a lot better in their last game, but that was against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that struggles to score. I do not expect the Pacers to sore 140+ points Monday night, but 115+ is not out of the realm of possibilities. 13 of Indiana's 14 wins have come when they score 115+ points. If they can do that, the Pacers will have a chance to win.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors, despite playing terribly in their two most recent losses, are still a decent team. In fact, even though they allowed over 140 points twice in their last three games, the Warriors still allow just 110.8 points per game. That is the 11th-lowest in the NBA. Along with that, the Warriors have done a good job contesting the three, and forcing some turnovers. The Warriors allowed just 103 points in their last game, so it seems those 140-point outbursts are in the past. If Golden State can have another good defensive performance, they will be able to win.

The Warriors should be able to put up some points Monday night. Indiana allows 116.3 points per game, which is the ninth-most in the NBA. Teams also have the seventh-highest field goal percentage against Indiana. The Warriors are a team that can and will dominate shooting if opposing teams are not careful. This is especially true with Steph Curry. He is shooting over 40 percent from three this season, and he is coming off a 31-point game. If Curry and the Warriors hit their shots, they will cover the spread.

Final Pacers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Pacers are coming off a game Sunday night, but I think they are more rested than you think. I will take Indiana to cover the spread.

Final Pacers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Pacers +5.5 (-110)