Aaron Rodgers has been a thorn to the Chicago Bears’ side for well over a decade now. But even when it’s become the norm for him to lead the Green Bay Packers to win after win over their divisional rivals, it doesn’t sting any less for the most ardent of Bears supporters.

Count this one Bears fan on the list of those unwavering supporters. The man was getting clowned by his lady after Aaron Rodgers and the Packers laid the smackdown on Chicago in Week 2, 27-10. He didn’t exactly take the mockery well:

“I known you for 2 months, this been my team for 22 years.” Aaron Rodgers is out here causing relationship problems for people 😅 (via mojobrookzz/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/9HveXYgJIF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 21, 2022

We’ve all been there. You’re in a salty mood because your favorite team fell well short of your expectations in a big game. But this man could’ve taken his foot off the pedal a little bit more.

It’s not like the Bears were expected to be a Super Bowl contender this season like the Packers, nor were they favored against Aaron Rodgers’ side. But sports fandom, in many ways, turns people irrational and at times even borderline delusional in support.

A fan like that wants nothing more than to see Justin Fields go toe-to-toe against Rodgers and for the Bears to come out of their tilt victorious by the skin of their teeth.

But alas, things don’t always go as planned and predicted. For Bears fans, those types of occasions probably feel far too often to be fair. It’s hard to blame that Bears fan completely for going overboard given all the ups and many downs he’s likely been through over the years.