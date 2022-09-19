Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp

You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.

Everyone should love something in life as much as Aaron Rodgers loves crushing The Chicago Bears pic.twitter.com/3o0gFrYb79 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 19, 2022

Coming off an especially disappointing loss on the road to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 in which their offense looked out of sync, the Packers immediately righted the ship with a sensational performance offensively and defensively against the Bears. Rodgers went 19 of 25 for 234 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions, while Green Bay’s rushing attack took care of most of the business, with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon getting alternate shots at Chicago’s flimsy defense. Jones, in particular, had quite a night, rushing for 132 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins also made his presence felt with 93 receiving yards on three catches and four targets.

As pointed out too by Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5, the Packers have now improved to 24-5 against the Bears with Aaron Rodgers under center. The Packers’ domination of Chicago also underscores the mastery of Green Bay of the NFC North. In fact, the Packers have won the NFC North title eight times since 2011 and in each of the last three seasons.

The Packers will see the Bears again in Week 13 at Soldier Field.