1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Padres World Series contenders

The San Diego Padres have kept themselves alive in the National League this season, despite being without star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. all season long. The Padres are currently the owners of the second wild card spot in the NL, and have a 1.5 game cushion over the Philadelphia Phillies for the final wild card spot.

Despite that, Tatis appears set to return soon for San Diego, which will instantly improve their playoff odds. The Padres have been holding it together all season long in hopes that Tatis could return and elevate them to the next level, and they are close to achieving that goal.

Of course, the Padres are looking to make some additional moves at the 2022 MLB trade deadline to improve their roster; they can’t just bank on Tatis’ return to push them over the top. But there’s been one blockbuster trade that the Padres have been linked to that could help them immediately become a championship contender, so let’s look at what that move could be for San Diego.

The perfect deadline deal for the San Diego Padres: Trading for Juan Soto

For much of the 2022 season, the Padres lineup has been somewhat inconsistent. Star third baseman Manny Machado has put together a superb campaign, but he hasn’t gotten much help from his teammates.

The most glaring position grouping is the outfield. The Padres are currently running out an outfield that usually features Jurickson Profar, Trent Grisham, and Nomar Mazara, which hasn’t been ideal. Wil Myers would typically be starting, but he’s been on the injured list for most of the season.

Profar has been solid for much of the season, while Mazara has filled in nicely for Myers, although he’s not a long-term solution in the outfield. Grisham on the other hand has been awful for much of the season. He’s hitting just .192 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs, which simply isn’t good enough from him. Grisham’s struggles have necessitated the Padres to explore a trade for an outfielder at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Of course, one of the names San Diego has been linked to is Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto. Soto appears set to be traded after he turned down a massive 15-year, $440 million deal from the Nationals last month. Soto may ultimately not get dealt at the deadline, but one of the final teams in the running for his services is the Padres.

The Padres have a clear need for outfield help, and Soto would be the best possible option for them. The 23 year old superstar has a .243 batting average with 20 home runs and 45 RBIs this season. Not the greatest numbers by Soto’s standards, but he’s still better than every other outfielder San Diego has on their roster.

Acquiring Soto would give the Padres a trio of Soto, Tatis, and Machado leading their lineup. That’s a lineup that could instantly contend for a championship this season and for seasons to come. Having these three guys in a lineup would make any team a World Series contender; it goes without mentioning that the Padres have a lot of talent up and down their roster behind these guys as well.

The obvious overarching concern regarding a potential Soto trade is his price. Washington is seeking a massive return for Soto, and aren’t afraid to hold onto him past the trade deadline. The Padres have the assets to pull off a deal for Soto, though; it’s just a matter of whether or not they are willing to part with the assets needed to land him.

Even after the Padres acquired star relief pitcher Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers, the Padres may still be able to put together the best package in the league. They have some elite prospects in C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, and James Wood who could be included in a potential deal here. They also have guys like MacKenzie Gore that have tons of potential and are major league ready.

The Padres have been building their farm system and roster as a whole to pursue a player like Soto in the event they became available. Well, Soto is available, and the Padres have what it takes to land him.

Landing Juan Soto would help the Padres emerge as an instant World Series favorite this season, but also for many future seasons too. The trade off in prospects and major league players would be big, but it would be worth it for the Padres. They could build an unrivaled trio in their lineup that could dominate the MLB for years to come. Losing many of their prospects would hurt, but San Diego would be in prime position to contend for a World Series on a yearly basis, and at the end of the day, that’s why the game of baseball is played.