Padres making trade plays for Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani, basically everybody on market

The San Diego Padres enjoyed a terrific start to the 2021 MLB season. They were near the top of the NL West alongside the Los Angeles Dodgers and seemed destined to make the playoffs. But things fizzled out in the second half and San Diego ultimately missed the postseason. The Padres don’t want that to happen once again in 2022, so it is no surprise that they are expected to be very active ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Padres GM AJ Preller has already inquired about a number of big stars on the trade block. Notably, the Padres have been linked to Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto. Rosenthal also mentions that Preller has discussed Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, and David Robertson with the Chicago Cubs. Frankie Montas and Sean Murphy of the Oakland A’s are also realistic options for San Diego.

Willson Contreras is a good fit for the Padres. San Diego may be willing to meet the Cubs’ high asking price for him. Juan Soto is still a realistic option for the Padres as well, however, the majority of the MLB world does not envision Shohei Ohtani being dealt ahead of the deadline.

We don’t specifically know which players San Diego will acquire. But it is clear that the Padres are preparing to make multiple high-profile trades. They are willing to include talented young prospects if it lands them quality big league talent. The Padres want to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers this year. Adding ahead of the deadline will be crucial to their chances of making a deep postseason run.