The San Diego Padres and manager Mike Shildt have agreed to a two-year contract extension though the 2027 season, according to their press release on MLB.com.

This past season was Mike Shildt's first as the manager of the Padres after replacing Bob Melvin, who departed for the San Francisco Giants. Shildt led San Diego to a 93-69 record overall, and the team was eliminated in five games in the NLDS by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a resurgent season overall for the Padres, however, so it comes as no surprise that they are committing to Shildt long-term. Shildt expressed gratitude in the press release.

“I am honored to continue leading this team toward Peter Seidler's vision of bringing a World Series championship to San Diego,” Shildt said. “In collaboration with our players and coaching staff, we are committed to building on our success, serving our community and the City of San Diego, and delivering a winning team to our incredible and deserving fanbase.”

Padres President of Baseball Operations and General Manager AJ Preller spoke on the extension in the announcement as well.

“As Mike demonstrated this year, he has an unwavering commitment to winning and a unique set of skills that got our group to perform at a high level,” Preller said in the press release. “He possesses a true love for this team and the game of baseball, and I am thrilled to continue to work together with Mike to bring a championship to the City of San Diego.”

Mike Shildt brings experience and stability to Padres

After Bob Melvin departed the Padres organization last season, there was instability. The team disappointed and missed the playoffs in 2023, while there were reports of players not getting along, as well as Melvin not getting along with the organization. Shildt stepped in, and the Padres rebounded. They were one of the clear World Series contenders by the end of the season, and came the closest to taking down the Dodgers in the postseason.

Shidt brought managerial experience from his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he managed from 2019-2021. His teams have reached the postseason in all four years that he has managed. He departed from the Cardinals organization due to an apparent disconnect with the front office, but it appears that he is meshing well with the Padres organization. It will be interesting to see if Shildt can help the Padres get over the hump to become World Series champions.