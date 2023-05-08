Fernando Tatis Jr. caught a ricochet shot from ESPN’s Eduardo Perez Sunday night during the San Diego Padres’ extra-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It wasn’t meant to be that way.

With the Dodgers down to their final out, star outfielder Mookie Betts hit a game-tying solo home run. Moments later, as the broadcast showed Tatis amid a replay of the home run, Perez said “That’s what a superstar looks like, Nando.”

Naturally, Padres fans took that as a slight against Tatis, but Perez insists that it was an honest mistake and that he did not mean for his comments to be a knock on Tatis’ talent.

“I didn’t mean for it to come out that way. I was going to say ‘That’s what Superstars look like’ without naming anyone before,” Perez said in a tweet. “When they put Fernando Tatis Jr. I mentioned him. I shouldn’t have said his name. My fault 100%. I will be better.”

Monday morning on MLB Network Radio Perez said that he plans to apologize to the Padres outfielder for the comment.

“As soon as I said it I cringed,” Perez said. “This is one that I’ll have to also apologize to the player because that’s not right.”

Though he’s had some controversy surrounding him, Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most talented baseball players on the planet. Some see him as a superstar already and he did have a phenomenal series against the Dodgers, going 6-for-14 with four RBIs and four extra-base hits. Despite his efforts, the Padres dropped two of three to their division rivals.