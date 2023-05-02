The San Diego Padres have as star-studded a roster as any team in Major League Baseball. Getting Fernando Tatis Jr. back only adds to the appeal of the Padres lineup.

The Padres outfielder/shortstop returned from a long suspension to add fuel to an already fiery Padres lineup. In 10 games since returning, Tatis has a .304 batting average with two home runs and six RBIs. The Padres are 7-3 with Tatis in the lineup.

After seven games on the road and two in Mexico City, Tatis was finally able to play in front of the San Diego faithful on Monday in a win over the Cincinnati Reds. Tatis had three hits and scored a run for the Padres in the 8-3 win. The Padres have won three in a row and are now 16-14, a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tatis talked about playing in front of his home fans for the first time in a while.

“It means a lot. You can’t put it into words but I’m just glad they’re on my side,” Tatis said. “We’re playing a great game and they’re being loud, as always.”

Tatis also said that he feels very comfortable hitting at Petco Park and that it is his home. Tatis has certainly shown that he is capable of hitting both at home and on the road.

Padres fans could have turned the cold shoulder on Fernando Tatis Jr. but instead embraced him with open arms and joyous applause. Tatis is tasked with returning the favor and earning that applause.