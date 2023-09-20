Blake Snell had quite a night on the mound Tuesday. The San Diego Padres ace put on yet another show, as he tossed seven scoreless innings while also holding the Colorado Rockies hitless over that stretch. Despite a big chance at recording a no-hitter, which would have been a great consolation for San Diego amid a letdown 2023 season, Snell was pulled from the mound by manager Bob Melvin.

Blake Snell, however, is not resenting that decision by Melvin.

“I understand my body,” Blake Snell said after the Padres 2-0 victory, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. “With how hard I was throwing today, it's just not worth it. I understand a no-hitter is an amazing accomplishment, and it's so hard to do. I also understand how much I value health. I'm just not going to push for that. It's an individual accolade.”

Blake Snell, who struck out 10 Rockies hitters and issued four free passes, might have also just pitched his final game in a Padres uniform. And if that ends up being the case, then what a memorable way for him to close the curtain, so to speak, to his time with San Diego. The 30-year-old Snell will be a free agent by the end of the 2023 MLB season.

On the season, Blake Snell has a 14-9 record with a 2.33 ERA and 227 strikeouts through 31 starts.

The Padres are mathematically still in the hunt for a playoff spot and are also on a six-game win streak, but with only 10 more contests left on their schedule in the regular season, they are going to need something short of a miracle to make the playoff cut in the National League.