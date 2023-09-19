The Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies Padres.

The San Diego Padres are 5.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in the race for the third National League wild card spot. Their odds are extremely slim, given how difficult it is to make up that many games in two weeks. However, we have seen teams make up five-game deficits in the last two weeks. It is not unprecedented. The Padres are 73-78 through 151 games. If they go 10-1 and finish 83-79, they would force the Cubs and Reds — both 78-72 — to win at least six games down the stretch, which is likely but hardly a lock.

Again: None of this is likely. However: Crazy things do happen in baseball. This sport is confouning and exasperating, and it eludes easy categorization and tidy narratives. It has done this throughout its history. The Padres catching fire while other N.L. wild card contenders crumble is certainly within the realm of possibility. It isn't likely, but it can't be ruled out altogether.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Rockies-Padres MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Padres Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+116)

San Diego Padres : -1.5 (-142)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Padres

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB (Padres) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover the Spread

Colorado has played the Padres well in recent years. The Rockies won last year's season series 10-9, when the imbalanced schedule and 19-game season series still existed. This year, the Padres lead the head to head 7-4 with two games left. Colorado has a chance to create a 7-6 head-to-head for 2023. It's clear this team isn't a pushover. The Rockies scored nine runs against San Diego pitching Monday night in the first game of this series. They're not going to go down without a fight, and if they lose by only one run, they will cover the spread. That's very realistic against the erratic and underachieving Padres, who have struggled all season long, including in home games at Petco Park.

Why The Padres Could Cover the Spread

Blake Snell takes the mound for San Diego in this game. Snell might have taken the lead for the National League Cy Young Award over the past week. He pitched well in his most recent game against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers, going six innings and allowing just one hit. Snell's strong performance stood in marked contrast to his chief Cy Young competitor, Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs, who was rocked by the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. It's a powerful incentive for a pitcher to take the mound knowing that if he throws a good game, he will take a big step toward winning the Cy Young. Very few pitchers win this award. Being one of the top two candidates in mid-September is a special and thrilling experience. The Padres' postseason hopes might be extremely slim, but Snell is not going to mail it in. Anything but. He will give it his best because he's pitching for the Cy Young Award.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres might not be a good team, but Blake Snell is an excellent pitcher who has every incentive to pitch well in this game. Take San Diego.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5