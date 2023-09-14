Blake Snell woke up on Wednesday feeling dangerous. The San Diego Padres ace was sizzling on the mound in the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, as he was nearly immaculate for the entire six innings that he spent pitching against the National League West division's top team.

Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor could only speak nothing but positives about the way Snell pitched against LA.

“I thought tonight was the best he looked since we faced him,” Taylor said after the Padres eked out a 6-1 victory to close out the three-game set (h/t SportsNet LA).

Snell pitched six scoreless innings and allowed just a hit and a walk while fanning out eight Dodgers hitters along the way. The Padres' bullpen took care of business the rest of the contest, ensuring Snell's mound masterpiece wouldn't go to waste, as Robert Suarez, Nick Martinez, and Tom Cosgrove combined for three innings of one-run ball.

Prior to his Wednesday outing, Blake Snell had made three starts this season versus the Dodgers, going 0-1 with a 3.71 ERA and .217 opponent batting average in those contests.

Since the 2023 MLB All-Star break, Blake Snell has been simply amazing with the ball. He's gone 8-2 with just a 1.83 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over his last 12 starts. Going back to his last 20 starts, he's managed to put up a 1.31 ERA to go along with 12.54 strikeouts per nine innings, becoming just the first pitcher in the history of Major League Baseball to have a 1.50 or lower ERA and at least 12.5 K/9 over a 20-start stretch in the same season, according to OptaSTATS.