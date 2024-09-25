The San Diego Padres solidified their 2024 revival in one of the most exhilarating ways imaginable. With the Los Angeles Dodgers threatening in the ninth inning and Shohei Ohtani on-deck, Miguel Rojas grounded into a triple play to end the game. The Friars secured the 4-2 victory over their rivals and officially punched their ticket to the postseason. They may have been near Hollywood, but this magical moment was ever so authentic.

Padres star third baseman Manny Machado started the rare sequence, one that was made even more special by the circumstances. San Diego is the first team in MLB history to end a playoff-clinching game with a triple play, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

A possible, if not probable Dodgers comeback quickly transformed into the Padres' biggest triumph of the year. They have been a popular pick for an October dark horse, and now the pundits will have the chance to back up their prognostications. Mike Shildt's guys are in the postseason field, but their seeding has not yet been determined.

On the strength of Jake Cronenworth's three-RBI day and the pitching staff's marvelous effort– Michael King tossed five scoreless innings and the bullpen was unflappable until closer Robert Suarez stumbled a bit–, San Diego (91-66) is now only two games behind LA. It is still in the running for its first National League West title since 2006, something that was incomprehensible a short while ago.

The NL should be wary of the Padres

The Padres possess a lethal combination of chemistry, star power, depth and flare. And after a sensational ending to Tuesday's game, it seems destiny might also be on their side. Play-by-play man Don Orsillo posed the question that is inevitably popping in every fan's mind. “Will this finally be the year for the Faithful?”

On a night when the team turned its first triple play in more than 14 years, via Jay Posner, what has long been a fantasy is beginning to feel more like an obtainable reality. The Padres will look to make that grand vision a bit more clear when they battle the Dodgers in the second game of this pivotal series on Wednesday night.