The San Diego Padres are not sending up the white flag on the 2024 MLB season just yet. Pitching ace Joe Musgrove oozed confidence when talking about how the team held together during the second half of the season. The surging Padres are within three games of the Los Angeles Dodgers with six to play. San Diego has also built a 3.5-game cushion in the National League Wild Card race.

Musgrove's diagnosis of self and squad seemed to speak for a locker room that was 50-50 and looking up at the Wild Card cut-off line not too long ago. The All-Star hurler was asked if there was any particular thing people could point to as a season-saving moment or attribute. There were too many to list but rising to the occasion late and not quitting was mentioned more than once.

“I don't know that there is one specific thing,” Musgrove replied. “I think we just started seeing everything fall into place. Everything came into play and we started getting good results from it. Everyone bought in more as the season went on. It's hard to get everything clicking at the same time but everyone bought into the plan.”

“Our preparation is some of the best I've seen, some of the best of any team I've been on. It's a matter of just kind of trusting in that. Just fighting to stay above water until you hit a stride. We did and we have not let off the gas. So it's not one specific thing. I think it's just our understanding of who we are as a group. The capability to come back late in games has taken a bit of pressure off of the team as a whole. If we go out there and play we have to ability to fight back late.”

The Padres have gone 40-16 since hitting the 100-games played mark. Being behind late has not been a regular occurrence lately. Musgrove is thankful for that.

“It's not a situation you want to be in,” Musgrove stated. “You'd like to have big leads and not have to deal with but it's a good trait to have being able to manufacture runs late in the game.”

The Padres might need Musgrove to pitch deep into the night for the National League upstart to advance out of the Wild Card rounds.

Joe Musgrove joins Padres' playoffs push

The Padres have another ace in the hole at just the right time of the year. In the poker game which is a 162-game survival slog as much as a sporting competition, being able to play one's best cards when all of the chips are on the table is a huge advantage. Musgrove might be required to go all-in once the MLB Playoffs begin. The Padres can't burden Yu Darvish too much as he returns from the IL.

Good thing Musgrove is fresh, focused, and feeling in tune with some Cy Young caliber talent.

“Physically I feel good (after coming off of the Injured List),” Musgrove shared. “I started off with a pitch limit through my first few outings getting up close to the 100 pitch mark. Getting deeper into games. I feel like I'm starting to find my groove and getting my sequencing together really well. I've opened up a few other options pitch-wise for righties and lefties so I feel good with where I'm at. It's just a matter of execution at this point.”

Musgrove made sure to explain the details.

“There is a physical component to it, starting to find the timing of your delivery,” explained Musgrove. “Release points start to get sharper and sharper but ultimately it's about having a good game, being able to go in and execute. Over time, through that consistent execution, you get a lot more confidence in your attack. You fill up the zone more. A big part of my game has always been getting ahead in the count, staying ahead, and keeping the pressure on the hitters. I've done that really well over the past few starts. I think when you're delivery is synced up and your timing is on you can execute at a higher rate.”

The Padres hope to keep winning at a higher rate than the Dodgers. Putting that pressure on Los Angeles would go a long way to inspiring confidence a World Series run could be in the cards.