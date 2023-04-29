Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

San Diego Padres RP Drew Pomeranz has been shutdown due to discomfort in his throwing arm, per Kevin Acee. The veteran reliever felt the discomfort during a rehab appearance.

Pomeranz, 34, has had an interesting professional baseball career. He was initially regarded as a top-tier prospect in the minor leagues. He struggled out of the gates as a starting pitcher with the Colorado Rockies in 2011 though.

Pomeranz was later named to his first All-Star team in 2016, splitting time between the Padres and Boston Red Sox. After a few more up-and-down years as a starter, Pomeranz transitioned to the bullpen in 2019 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The decision was successful to say the least. The left-hander posted a sparkling 2.39 ERA for Milwaukee and landed a lucrative multi-year contract with the Padres in 2020.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He appeared in 20 games during the shortened 2020 campaign, pitching to the tune of a 1.45 ERA. Pomeranz was then limited to 27 games in 2021 despite posting a 1.75 ERA. Injuries have unfortunately kept him off a big league mound ever since.

When healthy, Pomeranz has proven to be an impressive reliever. But injuries have left the Padres searching for bullpen replacements. San Diego was hopeful he could return in 2023, but this latest setback only adds more uncertainty to Pomeranz’s career.

The Padres are currently preparing for the MLB Mexico Series in Mexico City against the San Francisco Giants. San Diego will aim to improve upon their 13-14 2023 record versus the Giants.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Padres as they are made available.