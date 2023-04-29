Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres in Mexico City. Our MLB Mexico Series odds package has our Giants Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants Padres.

So here we go: The Giants and Padres play the first of two games — not in a doubleheader, but in a special two-game weekend series in Mexico City. Without wasting any time, you will note that the over-under for this game is set at 15.5 runs, which is three to four more runs than the normal over-under for a game at Coors Field involving the Colorado Rockies, thin elevated air, and bad pitching. Mexico City involves another high-elevation location where the ball is expected to carry. The situation surrounding this Saturday game is unique enough in terms of two MLB teams playing a regular-season game in a non-Canada country other than the United States. We have seen the London Series (which will resume this year with the Cardinals and Cubs), and we have also seen teams play in Australia, but Mexico City is new. How will the novelty of this game and this weekend affect each ballclub?

Here are the Giants-Padres MLB Mexico Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Mexico Series Odds: Giants-Padres Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-110)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 15.5 (-108)

Under: 15.5 (-112)

How To Watch Giants vs. Padres

TV: MLB Network

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have a chance to cover the spread because they normally hit in a very hitter-unfriendly ballyard, Oracle Park, but now get to play in Mexico City’s conditions, which should enable the ball to jump off the bat and carry out of the field of play. Oracle Park is absolutely brutal for hitters with centerfield and right-field power, particularly in the right-center gap. Hitters have to hit absolute bombs to get the ball out of Oracle in the right-center power alley. In Mexico City, that challenge won’t exist, and it could liberate this inconsistent San Francisco offense.

The other thing to point out about this game is that the Padres are drifting near the .500 mark. San Diego has not had a very good start to its season, putting the Friars in roughly the same position as the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers. Most experts would expect the Padres to pick up the pace as the season moves along, but until that happens, it’s hard to place too much trust in San Diego.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres are going to love hitting in Mexico City. Petco Park, like Oracle Park, is unfriendly to hitters. Manny Machado and Juan Soto should be able to flex their muscles in Mexico and hit some dingers. What should really help San Diego is that the Giants’ starting pitcher, Sean Manaea, has had a very difficult first month of the season. He looks nothing like the pitcher who was so solid for the Oakland A’s a few years ago. San Diego should hammer Manaea and take a step forward in what has been an inconsistent season.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres, hitting in Mexico City, against a struggling San Francisco starting pitcher, is a recipe for a Padre win. Take San Diego, and look for some value in terms of Padre home runs and total bases as well.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5