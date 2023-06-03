Fernando Tatis Jr and the San Diego Padres haven't played up to their preseason expectations. Their 2-1 loss against the Chicago Cubs on Friday gave the Padres a 26-31 record for the 2023 season. Tatis Jr is even questioning the baseball gods amid San Diego's continued frustrations, per Marty Caswell, video via Talkin' Friars.

“I don't know if the baseball gods are punishing us right now but d**n,” Tatis Jr said. “We're just gonna keep pushing and we're gonna just keep working hard.”

Fernando Tatis Jr missed the first couple weeks of the season while he finished out his previous PED suspension. He's performed at a fairly mediocre level since returning in mid-April for the Padres.

Heading into Saturday, Tatis Jr is slashing .253/.304/.475 with a .779 OPS and nine home runs. He's flashed signs of the All-Star player he was in 2021, but consistency has been problematic for him and the team.

The good news for the Padres is that Manny Machado returned from injury on Friday. Machado also hasn't played up to his typical MVP-caliber standards, but San Diego needs him on the field in order to turn their season around.

Following Friday's loss, the Padres currently sit 8.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers (both teams are tied for first) in the National League West division. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants are 6.5 games behind Arizona and LA, placing San Diego in fourth place in the division.

The Padres will try to jump back into the win column versus the Cubs on Saturday night at 7:10 PM PST at Petco Park.