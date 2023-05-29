The San Diego Padres ahead of the 2023 season were a lot of people’s favorites to make the World Series. But currently, they’re only half a game ahead of the last place Colorado Rockies in the NL West. Having the third highest payroll and owning a small majority of the top 15 players in the entire league, this is not where Padres’ fans or the team itself thought they would be just two months into the season.

With the amount of losing that’s been going on in San Diego where high expectations haven’t been close to being met, it’s easy to believe it’s a fanbase full of frustration. Even before the All-Star break, these are some players that Padres’ fans are probably fed up with in the early 2023 season.

Blake Snell

In the early 2023 season, Padres fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the lackluster performances of starting pitcher Blake Snell. A recent game against the Boston Red Sox perfectly sums up his struggles, as he was knocked around for six runs in just four innings. Despite striking out five hitters, Snell failed to deliver when it mattered most, adding to the loss total.

This kind of disappointment extends beyond a single game, however. Throughout the season, the former Cy Young award winner has failed to live up to expectations. His ERA has skyrocketed to an alarming 4.61, reflecting his struggles to consistently deliver quality starts. Snell has faltered in every start, conceding multiple runs, leaving fans fed up.

Snell’s lackluster performance has only resulted in just one win so far this season. For a pitcher of Snell’s caliber, this is simply unacceptable. Fans were hoping for Snell to be a key contributor in the Padres’ starting rotation, but instead, they are left questioning his ability to deliver under pressure. Snell, needless to say, has struggled to find his rhythm, which has only added to the Padres’ increasing struggles.

To be such a Padres fan favorite, Manny Machado hasn’t felt like much of one this season. His underwhelming performance and persistent injuries have plagued the All-Star third baseman in the short 2023 season. Currently, Machado is on the 10-day IL due to a fractured hand that has only added to the frustration surrounding his season.

The injury marks Machado’s first trip to the injured list since 2014. Even before this injury, Machado’s performance on the field had been lackluster to say the least. With a slash line of .231/.282/.372 and only five home runs, he has failed to meet expectations at the plate. The slugger’s batted ball data and strikeout rate further suggests that his poor numbers are not solely due to bad luck, as his expected batting average sits at a low .213. Like Snell, Padres fans were hoping for Machado to be one of the key contributors in the team’s pursuit of success, but his struggles have left them shaking their heads.

Though Machado’s struggles aren’t the only faults on the Padres, it’s undeniable how important his bat is to the lineup and the team’s success. Fans were counting on Machado to be a cornerstone of the lineup, especially considering his lucrative 11-year, $350 million contract. Instead, he’s one of the many investments fans have been left questioning the value of on this slumping Padres team.

While the Padres can take solace in Machado’s track record as a successful player and MVP candidate in recent years, fans are growing tired of relying on past accomplishments. The frustrations stem from the present reality of Machado’s struggles and injury concerns. The team needs him to be healthy and productive for them to have a legitimate chance at competing in a highly competitive division.