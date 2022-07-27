Fernando Tatis Jr. passes major hurdle as his return to Padres nears

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. could soon be making his return.

Tatis, who suffered a broken wrist during a motorcycle accident, has been out since March. After having surgery to repair the injury, Tatis has finally returned to batting practice. This could be a sign that he will soon return to the field.

Fernando Tatis Jr. took full BP for first time since having wrist surgery 🙌 (via @dennistlin)pic.twitter.com/KyZemMHcaS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 26, 2022

Fernando Tatis has already proven himself to not just be one of the game’s best young players, but one of the game’s elite.

Since joining the Padres in 2019, Tatis has been productive. In three seasons, he has recorded 303 hits, 81 home runs, and 195 RBI. He has also racked up 52 stolen bases. His production at the plate has been among the best in baseball. He has a career batting average of .292.

In both of the last two seasons, Tatis finished in the top five in MVP voting. He has also taken home two Silver Slugger awards.

Fernando Tatis made his first career All-Star appearance in 2021. Last season was the best production that he has put out in his short career. He appeared in 130 games and had 546 plate appearances.

Through the entirety of last season, Tatis recorded 135 hits, 97 RBI, and 42 home runs. His 42 home runs were the most in the National League. He also finished the season with a batting average of .282.

The San Diego Padres are currently second in the NL West. They have a record of 54-44 and are 10 games back from the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres have been linked to several high-profile players, and with the trade deadline approaching, a big move could be imminent. But regardless, getting Tatis back would help elevate this team to a possible World Series run.