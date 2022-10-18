Fernando Tatis Jr. is still ineligible to return to MLB action as he continues to serve his 80-game suspension. During the suspension, the San Diego Padres star not only went under the knife once but twice, both to repair different upper-body injuries. He most recently underwent surgery just this October, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“Not only did he have surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder in early September, three weeks after being suspended 80 games for a positive PED test, Tatis underwent a second wrist surgery last week.”

For those keeping count, Fernando Tatis Jr. has now been operated on a total of three times this year. Before he was suspended by the MLB in August, the Padres outfielder/shortstop had surgery on his left wrist in March.

The MLB handed Tatis the aforementioned suspension after he tested positive for an anabolic steroid, Clostebol.

Despite Tatis missing the entire 2022 MLB season, the Padres still managed to find their way to the postseason. They even had just took down the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers in a National League Division Series, beating their NL West rivals in four games.

The Padres will next play the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series that begins Tuesday at home.

Tatis, who signed a titanic 14-year deal worth $340 million with the Padres back in February, is hoping that he will healthy enough by the time the 2023 MLB season rolls around.