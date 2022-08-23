After his suspension due to a violation of the MLB’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has revealed his plan to undergo surgery to fix his bothersome shoulder injury.

Speaking with the media for the first time since his suspension was announced, Tatis Jr. confirmed the surgery. He didn’t provide any details on what kind of procedure he’ll undergo and how long will he need to recover and rehab, though it is worth noting that his left shoulder has been a major concern for him since last season.

In 2021 alone, Tatis was placed on the injured list three separate times because of a left shoulder issue. The 23-year-old opted not to have any kind of procedure done in the offseason, but now that he’s suspended, he has the time and availability to address it.

The MLB slapped Fernando Tatis Jr. with an 80-game suspension after a banned substance was found in his body. The Padres shortstop said he unknowingly took it from the medication he got to treat ringworms. Nonetheless, after his initial appeal was rejected, he accepted the decision of the league.

“I’m truly sorry, I am. I have let so many people down… I failed the front office, San Diego Padres. I failed every fan in this city, I failed my country, I failed my family, my parents. I’m really sorry for my mistakes. I’ve seen how my dreams have turned into my worst nightmares… There is no one else to blame but myself,” Tatis added during his talk with reporters on Tuesday.

Tatis can surely focus on his surgery and recovery for now. Hopefully, he comes back healthy next season and get things rolling with new teammate Juan Soto.