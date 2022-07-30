“I don’t think there’s anybody better to learn from than them”: Joe Musgrove praises Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado amid Padres contract extension

Joe Musgrove is close to signing a contract extension worth $100 million over five years with the San Diego Padres. After some uncertainty around his future with the team, he is nearing an agreement to stick around. Teaming up with All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado was one of the reasons why he wants to remain with San Diego.

According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, Musgrove talked about how excited he is to stay with the Padres. He named Tatis and Machado, along with pitching coach Ruben Niebla, as reasons why he is excited to stay with San Diego for the long run.

“The idea of getting to be next to Machado and Tatis for the next five-plus years is something that was extremely appealing to me,” Musgrove said, per The Athletic. “I look at leadership qualities and things that would be expected of me should I get the deal done here, I don’t think there’s anybody better to learn from than them.”

Although Tatis has yet to play this season, Machado is having a phenomenal campaign and San Diego is well within the playoff picture. They are currently 11 games over .500 and should secure one of the Wild Card spots.

After throwing the franchise’s first no-hitter last season and making the All-Star team this year, the 29-year-old Musgrove is proving his worth to the Padres. He has a 2.63 OPS and a 0.988 WHIP while allowing only 6.8 hits per nine innings, which are all career bests. His contract is very well-deserved, as he will be holding down the team’s pitching rotation for the near future.

Musgrove’s outstanding season is a key reason why the Padres are having a good season. If Tatis comes back soon, they should easily be able to make the playoffs for the first time (in a non-shortened season) since 2006.