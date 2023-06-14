San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove has been through a lot of injuries this season, starting with a fractured toe that he suffered in spring training, and his latest ailment has to do with his elbow, which he is pitching through and has made four consecutive quality starts in spite of.

Joe Musgrove is wearing a compression sleeve on his right arm during starts, and has been for much of the season. He is doing so because he has bursitis in his right elbow. It could be from the aggressive treatment he underwent during spring training to accelerate the healing of his toe, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union Tribune. Musgrove said the elbow acted up when the Padres went to Mexico.

“I had some elbow issues early in spring, possibly from the hyperbaric (chamber),” Musgrove said, via Acee. “Went to Mexico, and it blew up in Mexico, just really swollen. Since then it has been manageable, but it seems like the elevation and pressurized areas are causing more and more trouble.”

This means something like going on a plane or going to a place like Denver could give Musgrove trouble. He avoided both by staying home over the weekend when the Padres played a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Musgrove said that the inflammation is not damaging to the injury itself, but it limits range of motion.

“Everything is healthy in there,” Musgrove said, via Acee. “I think I had a leak in the bursa sac or a rupture in there, which is not damaging as far as the injury itself. But it causes swelling and causes loss of range of motion. So just been trying to work on that and keep that under control.”

Hopefully for the Padres Musgrove can manage the situation, because he has been performing well as of late.