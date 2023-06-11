It is no secret that the San Diego Padres have endured a frustrating 2023 season. Manny Machado has especially struggled, however, on Saturday he made an incredible game-changing catch versus the Colorado Rockies, video via the Padres' Twitter.

One bobble, two bobbles… no problem. Vote Manny ⭐️ https://t.co/gyd80CEbUT pic.twitter.com/tAyi5fINla — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 10, 2023

The Padres held on to win the game by a final score of 3-2. Machado discussed his circus-like catch after the game, per Jeff Sanders.

“I have no idea what the h*ll happened,” Machado said. “My nose was hurting. My lip was hurting. I'm just glad the runner wasn't able to score.”

The Padres are slowly climbing back to the .500 mark. San Diego is just two games under .500 following their Saturday victory. They obviously held much higher expectations heading into the season, but the Padres are displaying resiliency. The Padres simply feature too much talent to continue performing at such an underwhelming level.

Manny Machado was an MVP finalist a season ago. His track record suggests he will turn things around in 2023. However, his campaign so far has been defined by underperformance and injury.

Through 47 games, Machado is slashing .239/.290/.380 with a .670 OPS and six home runs. For comparison, he slashed .298/.366/.531 with an .898 OPS last year. One has to imagine his previous injury impacted his play. It's rare to see a player with a career .828 OPS just fall apart in his prime.

Machado and the Padres will look to continue getting back on track against the Rockies on Sunday. Blake Snell (2-6, 4.06) will draw the start for San Diego as they look to complete a road sweep.