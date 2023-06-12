The San Diego Padres have been one of the most disappointing teams in the MLB this season. As of June 12, they sit 31-34 and fourth place in the National League West. The struggles have been concerning after they spent a massive amount in the offseason.

Nonetheless, there is still hope in San Diego, and a lineup with Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, and Xander Bogaerts is too good to continue struggling at this level. Despite that, the Padres should have a few players worth considering for the All-Star team, and here are three players that should warrant consideration for the Midsummer Classic.

3: SP Michael Wacha

The Padres rotation features Blake Snell, Yu Darvish, and Joe Musgrove. They also signed Seth Lugo this offseason, but fellow newcomer Michael Wacha has arguably been the best of the bunch so far. He has gone 6-2 with a 3.18 ERA while striking out 64 batters in 68 innings. Up until this point, Wacha leads the Padres in wins and has the best ERA among the starting pitchers.

In his last outing against the Seattle Mariners, he hurled six shutout innings, giving up just two hits and walking one batter in a stellar effort. If he continues to pitch like this, he should be a popular choice for the All-Star Game, and he could end the season as one of the bigger free-agent steals.

2: RP Joe Hader

The Padres acquired All-Star closer Joe Hader at the deadline in 2022, and he has been dominant after a rough ending to the 2022 campaign. In 2023, Hader has been an easy choice for Bob Melvin. In 26 games, he has a 1.42 ERA with 15 saves and just three blown saves while striking out 34 batters He has a 0.51 WHIP and is 5th in the MLB in saves and second in the National League behind San Francisco Giants closer Camilo Doval.

In his stint with the Padres last season, he had an ugly 7.31 ERA and became a casualty late in games, but those issues appear to be gone this year. There isn't a dominant closer in the NL, and all three of Hader, Doval, and Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz are all around the same as far as the number of saves goes.

1: SS/OF Fernando Tatis Jr.

Here we go. Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the faces of the MLB, made his triumphant return after missing the entire 2022 season. He had an injury and then was suspended 80 games for PED, so nobody knew how he would do when he returned to the field.

Yet, he made his return and has provided a much-needed spark t this team and fan base. In 45 games, he has a .272 batting average, the highest of all starters on the team. He also has 12 home runs (team-high) with 32 RBI (tied with Juan Soto), despite missing the first three weeks of the season.

Tatis has a .518 slugging percentage, eight stolen bases, and 29 runs scored and hasn't skipped a beat since making his long-awaited return. Some might not be too thrilled about Tatis being an All-Star candidate due to his suspension, but we have to keep in mind that these numbers would be even higher if he didn't miss the first chunk of the season.

The Padres offense has turned things around as of late, and Tatis is a major reason why. The Padres have been disappointing pretty much all around, and Manny Machado likely would've been a candidate if he didn't suffer an injury and miss time in May. Yet, Tatis might be the best choice for this team, especially with the way he has been playing lately.