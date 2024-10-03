The MLB Playoffs got underway on Tuesday and the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves are currently battling it out in the National League Wild Card round. The Padres took game one on Tuesday, and they started Joe Musgrove on the hill in game two as they are hoping to eliminate the Braves and advance to the NLDS. Musgrove pitched a solid 3.2 innings, but he tweaked something during the fourth inning and had to leave the game.

“Joe Musgrove is walking off the field in the fourth inning after trainers looked at him,” Annie Heilbrunn said in a post. “Looked to be holding his hip as he was walking off. Seemed to be something sudden that bothered him.”

San Diego held a 5-1 advantage when Joe Musgrove left the game, and Bryan Hoeing came in for relief.