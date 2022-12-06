By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Joe Musgrove pitches for the Padres in beautiful San Diego. However, he’s currently in Antarctica with a pair of goals in mind. For starters, he’s increasing awareness for the Challenged Athletes Foundation. Additionally, the Padres’ All-Star is looking to set the world record for fastest pitch ever thrown on the continent. MLB posted a video on Twitter of Musgrove, along with teammate Sean Manaea, in Antarctica.

We have Joe Musgrove checking in from ANTARCTICA 🥶 He’s there with the goal of setting the world record for the fastest pitch thrown on the continent and to raise awareness for the @CAFoundation. pic.twitter.com/fnMfSI3TlL — MLB (@MLB) December 5, 2022

Traveling to Antarctica is a rarity for professionalisms athletes. But Joe Musgrove and Sean Manaea are supporting a tremendous cause while having a good time despite the freezing whether.

Joe Musgrove enjoyed a remarkable campaign for the Padres in 2022. The right-hander was selected to his first All-Star team while leading San Diego to the postseason. He finished the year with a superb 2.93 ERA to go along with 184 strikeouts through 181 innings pitched.

The Padres finally defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason and made it all the way to the NLCS before eventually losing the Philadelphia Phillies. But it was still an all-around successful season for the ball club.

Musgrove’s impressive performance led to a $100M dollar extension with the Padres. And he is probably hoping to return to San Diego sooner rather than later after spending time in Antarctica. It will be interesting to see if footage surfaces of Joe Musgrove throwing the fastest pitch ever on the continent. Gaining any kind of velocity in frigid temperatures is a difficult task without question.

The Padres are surely fine with him throwing fastballs in the snow as long as he doesn’t hurt himself.