It has been a whirlwind year for San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., who is finally able to showcase the elite talent that allowed him to quickly ascend to one of the faces of the MLB following his recovery from a broken wrist and an 80-game suspension for testing positive for anabolic steroids.

The quest for redemption is ongoing, but his teammate Joe Musgrove, recounted how far he has already come during this whole unfortunate process. The Padres pitcher peeled back the curtain a bit Tuesday, sharing his feelings on how Tatis Jr. has handled all of the public and internal shame. Starting with the uncomfortable conversations that needed to be had with some of the leaders on the team.

“I know it wasn’t easy for him, but think he did it the right way,” the 30-year-old right-hander told Foul Territory. “He called myself, Juan {Soto} and Manny {Machado}and we all sat down early and kind of talked about what happened. He stood up like a man in front of the whole room and just poured it all out there for us. And I think it was received well.”

"At some point throughout this process, you're going to have to forgive yourself."@itsFatherJoe44 on the clubhouse conversation with Fernando Tatis Jr. pic.twitter.com/TK8jBh0Yuy — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 9, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fans will be delighted to hear that the shortstop-turned-right fielder cleaned up his mess the right way. His fall from grace amongst the fans does not compare to his relationship with his teammates. If they have welcomed him back like Musgrove said, then that is all he should be concerned about during this high-pressure season for San Diego.

Tatis Jr. has so far seemed unfazed, batting .290 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 15 games this season (still suspended for first 21). He has been heavily scrutinized by the media and will continue to be throughout the year. That is the plight he must endure with maturity being a question mark for him.

Showing up and producing is the best way to answer those concerns and combat all the outside noise. The rest should then work itself out. Musgrove does not want that dark cloud to hang over the 24-year-old any longer.

“At some point throughout this process, you’re going to have to forgive yourself.”