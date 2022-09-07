Jorge Alfaro can’t stop being clutch for the San Diego Padres, as he put on a show again in crunch time Tuesday night. The 29-year-old catcher delivered a 6-5 win for the Padres against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a walk-off hit that sent the entire Petco Park into absolute chaos. He also apparently broke his helmet while celebrating.

Jorge Alfaro just broke his helmet slamming it into the infield dirt after his latest walk-off hit. The Padres came back from a 5-0 deficit to win, 6-5. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) September 7, 2022

Making it even sweeter for Jorge Alfaro and the Padres is the fact that the Milwaukee Brewers lost on the same night, blowing a five-run lead to the Colorado Rockies. That meant the Padres are now three games in front of the Brewers in the wild-card race in the National League. The Padres are also tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the third wild-card spot in the NL after their thrilling victory over the Diamondbacks.

Jorge Alfaro has built quite a reputation as a clutch hitter for the Padres this season. He now has a total of four walk-off hits this year.

That's the Padres' 10th walkoff win of the season. Four times the winning hit has been provided by Jorge Alfaro. Two of those four have come off of Ian Kennedy. What a win. — jesse agler (@jesseagler) September 7, 2022

The Diamondbacks had a 5-4 lead entering the ninth inning. Josh Bell started the inning with a walk before being replaced by Eguy Rosario. Jake Croneworth then got on base via fielder’s choice that took out Rosario. Wil Myers later singled to center that sent Croneworth to second base. Jose Azocar followed that up with a walk before Jorge Alfaro lit the fireworks with a single to center that sent Croneworth and Myers to the home plate.

Jorge Alfaro and the Padres, who snapped a three-game losing skid with that win, are now 75-62 and will look to win this three-leg series outright when they send Yu Darvish to the mound Wednesday night.