The San Diego Padres are on the verge of completing a remarkable one-year turnaround, with many fans believing they are equipped for a deep postseason run. Their dependable bullpen is getting much love, and for good reason, but this team is still heavily reliant on its established stars. Manny Machado, in particular, continues to elevate the Friars' ceiling with his hot bat.

The six-time All-Star has eight multi-hit games in September and is batting .318 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in the month. While other playoff-seeking teams sweat out the last stretch of the year, Machado is helping the Padres build momentum. He is quietly one home run away from posting the third 30-dinger and 100-RBI season of his career.

Because there are players posting gaudier numbers, it can be easy to overlook the 32-year-old third baseman. Though, there are still plenty of people who are making sure he receives a big share of the spotlight.

“He's locked… he's one of the best players in the game when he's right,” longtime utility man and current MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa said on MLB Central while dissecting Machado's smooth swing. That statement is difficult to argue, and if it holds true through October, the Padres could be celebrating their first National League Pennant in 26 years.

Following a somewhat disappointing season in which he notched a .258/.319/.462/.782 slash line (still blasted 30 homers), Machado has been one of the most consistent offensive forces in 2024. His .279 batting average matches his lifetime number and his .484 slugging percentage is right on par with his overall body of work as well. Despite dealing with some injury issues, Machado is still the Padres' go-to guy.

San Diego is counting on him to keep exhibiting the same pristine mechanics that have Mark DeRosa waxing poetic. That should not be a problem against the lowly Chicago White Sox. Another win will position Manny Machado and the franchise a tad closer to their first taste of World Series championship glory.