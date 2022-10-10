The San Diego Padres embarrassed the New York Mets in Game 3 of their Wild Card Series on Sunday night to advance to the NLDS. Joe Musgrove and two other Padres pitchers held the Mets to just one hit in a 6-0 shutout, leaving New York fans in stunned silence for much of the night. As always, there was a rowdy celebration to follow, and Manny Machado got in on the fun by trolling Buck Showalter and the Mets.

AJ Cassavell of MLB.com documented it all from amid the Padres party: “‘Hey Joe,'” Manny Machado yelled, bottle of champagne in hand, ready to uncork. ‘I got that sticky stuff right here.’ And he doused Joe Musgrove with Brut.”

For context, Showalter had the umpires check Musgrove’s ears for “sticky stuff” while he was pitching. No illegal substances were found, and the Padres pitcher shoved it all night in a terrific seven-inning performance. He gave up just the one hit, struck out five and walked one. The bullpen came in and finished the job, with Robert Suarez and Josh Hader each facing just three batters.

It has been a roller-coaster season overall for San Diego, which finished 89-73 on the season while not having Fernando Tatis Jr. for any of it. The Juan Soto and Josh Bell trade was a high point, but Soto had his share of struggles with the Padres after the trade.

Still, they were able to take down the 101-win Mets, ending their season in shocking fashion. There won’t be too much time to celebrate, as San Diego will now face the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS starting on Tuesday. But the Padres clearly enjoyed their celebration on Sunday.