This season has been an absolute nightmare for the San Diego Padres. After a magical run to the NLCS last season, many expected San Diego to return to title contention this season. Unfortunately, things haven't gone swimmingly for them. Despite Fernando Tatis Jr's return, the team has struggled to find their footing this season. Now, one of their biggest stars suffered an ailment: Tatis suffered an injury during their double-header against the Phillies.

A day after the Phillies double-header, the Padres received an update regarding Fernando Tatis Jr's injury, per ESPN. The star hitter is regarded as day-to-day after rolling his ankle during the second game of their doubleheader.

“Tatis first hurt the ankle while playing defense in the early innings, according to manager Bob Melvin. It began swelling later on, which led to his exit. He's considered day-to-day.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Padres faced the Phillies during the 2022 NLCS. Similar to San Diego, Philly struggled to start the season as well. However, the Phillies have bounced back marvelously, now finding themselves at eight games above .500. Meanwhile, the two losses last night sent the Padres to five games below .500, well below their NL West peers.

Underperformance from their main stars (like Manny Machado and Juan Soto) contributed to this terrible season. If Fernando Tatis Jr misses a significant time, the Padres will lose one of their best hitters. Tatis is having an excellent season in his return from his suspension, slashing .341/.521/.862 this year with 17 home runs. Losing him will further deplete a San Diego lineup that's severely lacking in power.

With more than half of the season over, the Padres are on a ticking clock to salvage their season. There's still some time to right the ship, but their window is ridiculously tight. It wouldn't be a shock to see them pull the plug on this season, especially if their losing streak continues.