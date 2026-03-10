Trevor Lawrence sent a farewell message for his former star teammate Travis Etienne following the latter's departure from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

Etienne made the decision to leave the Jaguars after five seasons, embracing a new chapter of his NFL career. He heads to the New Orleans Saints after they signed him to a four-year deal worth up to $52 million.

Lawrence and Etienne were teammates throughout their entire college careers at Clemson (2018-20) before entering the NFL in 2021. They played together as full-time starters for four straight seasons as they helped the Jaguars made the playoffs twice in that span. Both players became star players throughout that span, forming solid chemistry as an offensive duo.

Lawrence provided his thoughts on the news on social media, as NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed.

“We've come a long way!! Going to miss you man. Been a hell of an 8-year run. Best is yet to come,” Lawrence wrote.

What lies ahead for Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

It's an unfortunate separation for two players who have played together throughout their football careers so far. However, new chapters will begin as Trevor Lawrence leads the Jaguars and Travis Etienne looks forward to his time with the Saints.

Etienne leaves behind a hole in the running back unit, having been the full-time starter from 2021 to 2025. This past season saw him start in all but one game, recording 260 rushes for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns. He also made 36 catches for 292 yards and six touchdowns.

Jacksonville finished with a 12-5 record throughout 2025, winning the AFC South Division title. They finished above the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans in that order. In terms of the AFC standings, they sat at third place. They were above the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans while being behind the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

The Jaguars suffered a Wild Card exit after losing to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs. They will continue making additions in the offseason ahead of the upcoming NFL draft.