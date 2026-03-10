The Houston Texans have spent money keeping key defenders, and an offensive standout, too. Also, they added a free agent, signing an ex-Eagles safety to a $24.75 million contract, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

“The #Texans have agreed to terms with former #Eagles S Reed Blankenship, source said. It’s a three-year, $24.75 million deal with $16.5 million guaranteed in a deal done by Kyle McCarthy at @AthletesFirst.”

Blankenship is a 27-year-old, four-year veteran. In four seasons with the Eagles, he racked up nine interceptions. Also, he was a tough tackler, getting 113 in 2023 and totaling 83 last season.

Texans' defense gets better with S Reed Blankenship

Other teams in the NFL already had trouble consistently moving the football against the rock-solid Texans’ defense. Now they get a tough defender who adds to the mix.

Despite his good numbers, Blankenship ranked only No. 90 among free agents, according to The Athletic.

“Blankenship had seven interceptions over two seasons from 2023 to ‘24, and he won a Super Bowl as a starting safety in 2024,” Daniel Popper wrote. “But he took a step back in a contract year in 2025. His eyes were inconsistent, and he lacked agility in tighter coverage.

“Part of that could have been related to the unsettled spot next to him at safety. Rookie second-round pick Andrew Mukuba fractured his ankle in Week 12 and missed the rest of the season. The Eagles tried multiple starters next to Blankenship, including Sydney Brown and Marcus Epps.”

So, the Texans will hope the latter part of that assessment is spot on. Blankenship didn’t grade out well with Pro Football Focus. His overall grade of 46.5 ranked him No. 92 among 98 safeties. However, he had a decent pass-rush and run defense grades of 67.8 and 73.9, ranked No. 31 and No. 32, respectively.

He joins a secondary that also includes free safety Jaylen Reed, corners Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter, and improving nickel Jalen Pitre.

The Texans ranked No. 1 in total defense in 2025, allowing just 277.2 yards per game. They were second in points per game, giving up 17.4 per contest.