The Padres are adding a potential star in MLB free agency.

The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million contract with Korean reliever Woo Suk Go Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 25-year-old projects to immediately play a pivotal role in San Diego's bullpen. He could even receive consideration for the closer role, as he has experience closing out games.

Go recorded 139 saves during his career in the KBO, per Baseball Reference. In 2022, he picked up 42 saves while finishing with a superb 1.78 ERA. Go was not quite as dominant in 2023, but was still effective. He ultimately turned in a 3.89 ERA and 15 saves.

The Padres are a difficult team to figure out. They are still clearly willing to add talent, but also traded superstar Juan Soto to the New York Yankees ahead of the final year of his contract.

Padres heading into 2024

San Diego has questions to answer heading into 2024. They entered 2023 looking to compete but ultimately missed the playoffs. In the end, this ball club still does feature a lot of talent.

But can that talent lead to positive results on the field?

The Padres will need to add other pitchers around Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove in the rotation. The addition of Woo Suk Go will prove to be pivotal for the bullpen.

Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Fernando Tatis Jr. anchor a strong lineup. Despite trading Soto, San Diego's offense remains capable.

The Padres still have work to do but it would not be surprising to see them turn things around during the 2024 season.