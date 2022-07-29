Padres dodge a serious bullet with MacKenzie Gore injury

The San Diego Padres’ rotation was dealt an unfortunate blow recently when MacKenzie Gore went on the IL with an elbow injury. But, they can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, Gore’s MRI results showed no structural damage and he’ll likely avoid surgery:

Sounds like the Padres are very encouraged with the results of an MRI on MacKenzie Gore’s elbow. Per a team official, that MRI revealed no ligament damage. The expectation is that Gore will be shut down two weeks, then he’ll begin a throwing progression. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) July 29, 2022

Two weeks out for Gore at the very least then he’ll begin a throwing program. There were reports earlier this week that he could potentially miss the rest of the season, but that will not be the case at this point.

The southpaw left his start on Monday early with elbow soreness and went on the 15-day IL shortly after. The worst-case scenario would’ve been Tommy John. Gore has found his name in the Juan Soto trade talks lately as well, with the Padres reportedly seen as one of the frontrunners to land the Washington Nationals superstar.

It hasn’t been a banner year for Gore, going 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 starts. He’s also made three appearances out of the bullpen. Before exiting on Monday, the former first-rounder allowed two earned runs in just 1.1 innings against the Tigers.

Gore actually started the year in great form. He had a 1.71 ERA in his first eight outings. In the eight appearances since the 23-year-old has an ERA over eight. Yikes.

But, the most important thing is that he’ll be put on a throwing program in a couple of weeks if all goes well with the rehab. It’s clear what Gore is capable of. Hopefully, the time off can help him regroup.