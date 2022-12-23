By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Wil Myers recently came to terms on an agreement with the Cincinnati Reds in MLB free agency. He’s set to make a base of $7.5 million with incentives that could net him as much as $9.5 million over one year. Myers sent a heartfelt goodbye to San Diego Padres fans following his departure.

Thank you San Diego! pic.twitter.com/dlQFYLCyfl — Wil Myers (@wilmyers) December 23, 2022

“Thank you for welcoming me into your home the past eight years. It has been an amazing ride, and there are so many people to thank — in uniform, in the organization, and in the community.”

Wil Myers continued by listing some of his best memories with the team and later called the Padres a “first-class franchise.” He finished off his goodbye with a message that San Diego natives will love.

“The weather, the golf, Coronado, the California burritos, there are many things I’ll need to come back for. I’ll be looking forward to seeing you in May! Forever grateful, Wil.”

Wil Myers was a fan-favorite in San Diego. He received a very warm welcome at a at a bar while partying it up with fans after the Padres upset the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Myers clearly enjoyed playing in the city and the fans certainly took notice.

The OF/1B enjoyed a number of impressive seasons with the Padres as well, making one All-Star team in 2016. He finished the season with an OPS just south of .800 to go along with 28 home runs. Will Myers followed that up by crushing 30 home runs during the 2017 campaign.

He will look to have a solid season in Cincinnati in 2023.