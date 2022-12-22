By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Wil Myers is officially a Cincinnati Red, after the outfielder finalized a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the club on Thursday. The former San Diego Padre could earn as much as $9.5 million based on playing time or a potential trade, with a mutual option included for the 2024 season.

Myers spent the last eight years with the Padres, after spending the first three years of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. He’s still a serviceable hitter, batting .261 last campaign with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in just 77 games. He hasn’t batted under .250 in any of his last three seasons.

The #Reds today signed 1B/OF Wil Myers to a 1-year contract through the 2023 season with a mutual option for 2024. Welcome to Reds Country, @wilmyers❗️ pic.twitter.com/B7Fp65I3Y7 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) December 22, 2022

The 32-year-old North Carolina native heads closer to home with his new team, jumping divisions in the National League for the 2022-23 season. Myers has played a few different positions throughout his career, and saw time at 1B, 3B and outfield during his time with the Padres.

The 6-foot-3, 190lb fielder is just 59 hits shy of 1,000 in his career, and projects to cross the threshold while wearing a Reds jersey. Myers won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2013, culminating in a four-game loss to the Boston Red Sox in the NLDS.

The Cincinnati Reds were abysmal in the NL Central last season, finishing 62-100, good enough for fourth place in the division. This is the biggest splash the Reds have made in an otherwise quiet offseason so far; they acquired pitcher Jake Wong earlier this month.

Wil Myers hit for the cycle while playing for the Padres in a game against the Colorado Rockies back in Apr. 2017; he’s one of only 27 active MLB players to accomplish the feat.