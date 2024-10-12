San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt and teammates Jake Cronenworth & Xander Bogaerts paid big compliments to third baseman Manny Machado ahead of their team's big Game 5 NLDS matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the FOX pregame show.

“I couldn't ask for a better teammate, better leader – he works harder than anybody I've ever played with,” Cronenworth said.

“Manny shows up every day. A guy who's going to get you 30 (home runs) and 100 (RBI). And a guy who's going to play Gold Glove defense. It doesn't get more steady than that,” Bogaerts said.

“The thing that impresses me about Manny, of many things, is watching him play defense. And how easy he makes the hard look,” said Shildt.

Expand Tweet

The 32-year-old corner infielder had yet another big statistical season in 2024 with a .275/.325/.472/.797 slash line to go along with 29 home runs, 105 RBI and 11 steals.

The evolution of Padres star Manny Machado

Although perhaps a year past his prime, Machado has more than settled in with the Padres after joining the team in 2019. The six-time All-Star is the emotional core to a team brimming with talent. Far removed, but not entirely, from his bad boy antics that some would argue derailed his career, there are many media analysts who can't help but drag his name. Eric Hosmer, a former Padres teammate, came to Machado's defense after Ken Rosenthal's damaging piece appeared in The Athletic.

“I’m sick and tired of all this mess,” Hosmer said. “Because can we not just focus on the game and focus on the careers that these guys are having, and the legacy that these guys are building, and the legacy that these guys are continuing? Manny Machado, let’s start right there. What Ken failed to mention is Manny Machado is on his way to a Hall of Fame career, might have already solidified a Hall of Fame type career.”

Rosenthal criticized what he viewed as typical Machado behavior.

“Machado indeed showed leadership in the dugout, draping his arm around catcher Kyle Higashioka and imploring his teammates to maintain their focus,” Rosenthal said. “But his punkish response to Dodgers right-hander Jack Flaherty hitting Fernando Tatis Jr. with a 91.7 mph sinker, well, that was Manny being Manny. Again.”

Hosmer continued to speak of all that Machado does behind the scenes.

“Not only does he have 300 career plus home runs, not only does he give you 30 and 100 and play 150 games every year but this guy off the field donates to the Boys & Girls Club of San Diego time and time again,” Hosmer said.

Game 5 of the NLDS between the Padres and Dodgers will settle the series. The winner will advance to the NLCS, where they will face the New York Mets in Game 1 on Sunday, October 13.