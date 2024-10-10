It was a controversial moment when San Diego Padres star Manny Machado threw a ball in the direction of the Los Angeles Dodgers' dugout during Game 2 of the NLDS. On top of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts calling the Machado moment “unsettling,” it also prompted a response from Ken Rosenthal who called the action “punkish” in his latest piece.

The piece which also targets Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. who Rosenthal called a “peacock,” it also garnered the reaction of former baseball player Eric Hosmer on his podcast “Diggin' Deep.” The ex-Padre was a teammate of Machado and was annoyed at the hate that he was getting, specfically from Rosenthal's article written in The Athletic

“I’m sick and tired of all this mess,” Hosmer said. “Because can we not just focus on the game and focus on the careers that these guys are having, and the legacy that these guys are building, and the legacy that theses guys are continuing. Manny Machado, let’s start right there. What Ken failed to mention is Manny Machado is on his way to a Hall of Fame career, might have already solidified a Hall o Fame type career.”

Ken Rosenthal's original comments on Padres' Manny Machado

In Rosenthal's column Tuesday, he would talk about the leadership of Machado as he's been under fire also for his spat with Jack Flaherty, pitcher for the Dodgers. He would talk about the dichotomy of Machado showing leadership for his team amidst struggles, but also his irrational response by throwing a ball towards Los Angeles' dugout.

“Machado indeed showed leadership in the dugout, draping his arm around catcher Kyle Higashioka and imploring his teammates to maintain their focus,” Rosenthal said. “But his punkish response to Dodgers right-hander Jack Flaherty hitting Fernando Tatis Jr. with a 91.7 mph sinker, well, that was Manny being Manny. Again.”

Padres' Manny Machado gets praised by former teammate Eric Hosmer

Hosmer would talk more about Rosenthal's response to the actions of Machado, saying that his former teammate is not only a great baseball player on the field, but a role model off the diamond.

“Not only does he have 300 career plus home runs, not only does he give you 30 and 100 and play 150 games every year but this guy off the field donates to the Boys & Girls Club of San Diego time and time again,” Hosmer said. “Continues to give back there. Manny Machado is part of owner of the San Diego soccer team out there to give that city more sports, to show love and continue to give back to that city. Not only has Manny Machado been a Hall of Fame type player, he’s also been a Hall of Fame type teammate because time and time again where Manny and Yainee Machado continue to host any type of team party, any kind of event, anything to bring the group and unite the group together. That goes unnoticed, that we don’t write these articles about because that is how Manny Machado operates.”

The Padres and Dodgers prepare for a crucial Game 5 where the winner goes on to the NLCS to face the New York Mets after beating the Philadelphia Phillies. Game 5 of the NLDS will now be more of a must-watch game as the rivalry is intensified, taking place Friday night.