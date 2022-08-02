Padres stun Dodgers, Cardinals with Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade coup

The Washington Nationals are reportedly sending Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres, per Jon Morosi. Soto was linked to the Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and St. Louis Cardinals heading into the MLB trade deadline, but the Padres ultimately won out.

Jeff Passan revealed the return package. The Nationals got a haul in return for Soto and Bell. Washington is reportedly receiving LHP MacKenzie Gore, OF Robert Hassell III, SS CJ Abrams, OF James Wood, RHP Jarlin Susana, and 1B Eric Hosmer. As long as Eric Hosmer waives his no-trade clause, he will officially be included in this deal.

Juan Soto was originally offered multiple long-term contracts by the Nationals. Washington even offered as much as $440 million. But when it became apparent he was not going to re-sign, Washington decided to pull the trigger on a trade. The Mariners, Dodgers, Cardinals and Padres were listed as the final 4 teams who could land Soto last week.

But Seattle traded for Luis Castillo which removed them from the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

The Dodgers and Cardinals were amongst the finalists along with the Padres. However, LA was hesitant to move Dustin May, while the Cardinals didn’t want to include Dylan Carlos in a return package.

Meanwhile, the Padres did not shy away from trading some of their best young players. MacKenzie Gore features an immensely high ceiling. The same can be said for CJ Abrams. Robert Hassell III was the Padres’ best prospect. Eric Hosmer was included solely for financial purposes. But his inclusion is notable.

This is one of the most impactful trades of all-time. The fact that Josh Bell is included only makes it more impressive for the Padres.

San Diego fans can rejoice, as Juan Soto and Josh Bell are members of the Padres.