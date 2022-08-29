Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.

Padres chairman Peter Seidler got brutally honest on Fernando Tatis Jr after the PED incident, per Yahoo Sports.

“It was a significant body blow for him, for the organization, and for the fans,’’ Seidler said. “But yelling, screaming, breaking glasses, that wasn’t going to help anything. In my experience, this can make you stronger and better. The wrong way to look at it is to be angry at a 23-year-old young man. We’ve had him since he was 17. He has grown up in front of our eyes. I know he’s a good guy with a good heart and he cares.”

Seidler clearly has Fernando Tatis Jr’s back. Many people in the Padres organization were rightfully upset with the shortstop. But Seidler seems to want to chalk up his mistake to youth. He then revealed whether he has any regrets in reference to the aforementioned contract extension.

“No regrets. No. No. No. Fernando knows I have his back. There’s no way you go into a 14-year relationship and think it’s going to be a smooth ride for pure joy and happiness. Your eyes are wide open. There’s going to be a mistake or hiccup. I knew that going in. It’s a similar feeling in any long-term relationship. You’re going to have your speed bumps. My expectation is that we got rid of a lot of the speed bumps here.’’

Seidler’s comments may take fans by surprise. But the Padres are seemingly planning on keeping Fernando Tatis Jr around for the long haul despite his PED suspension.