The San Diego Padres are clinging on to all the hope in the galaxy such that they make the postseason. Mike Shildt's squad still currently sits third in the NL West but they are only 4.5 games behind the division leaders, Los Angeles Dodgers. With two more games in their series against the New York Mets, they got very big news. It's one that would make fans rejoice because it concerns Yu Darvish and his injury list stint.

Yu Darvish has been reinstated and will now be alongside the Padres while he recovers from injury. Mike Shildt and the rest of their management elected to have him in the IL first so that he could get his groove back on the mound. How has that been going for the veteran pitcher? Before the Padres clashed against the Mets in their second game of the series, he threw a 27-pitch bullpen session at Petco Park. Apparently, this is the most he has thrown in two simulated innings.

It will still take some time when the Padres finally get Darvish back in their pitching rotation. But, the pitcher told their fans not to worry. He proclaimed that his stint on the IL was just to ramp things up. Yu Darvish is free from injury and is also feeling very healthy.

Yu Darvish gets real on his Padres injury return

The last time Darvish played for Mike Shildt was back in their last game of May. He pitched for three innings and racked up an ERA of 3.20 against the Miami Marlins. After that, he took some time away from the Padres due to personal reasons. There was not much clarity as to why he was gone or if Darvish had been injured. Nonetheless, he is just very happy to be playing in the majors again, via AJ Cassavell of the MLB.

“It was a difficult decision to leave, obviously. Things can get complicated sometimes. But, again, it's really good to be back. … All in all, it's a great day. I'm just full of gratitude. It's really nice to be back. The bullpen was very good today. I'm very satisfied with how things went out there. As far as moving forward from here, I'll have some conversations with the appropriate people,” the Padres pitcher declared.

For now, Darvish will either be inside the clubhouse or afar rooting for the Padres to win over the Mets. Will he be back in time for their late-season push for a postseason spot?