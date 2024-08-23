The San Diego Padres received fantastic news regarding the injury statuses of two of their best players, Yu Darvish and Fernando Tatis Jr. Darvish joined the team today after returning from the restricted list. Tatis Jr. continues progressing in his return from a quad issue that put him on the 60-day injured list in late June. He is sprinting and on track to face live pitching soon for a potential September return, according to reporting from Annie Heilbrunn, an award-winning journalist from the San Diego Union-Times.

Padres manager Mike Shildt said Tatis may be able to take batting practice soon via ESPN News Services.

“He did some sprint work today, which is great — around 70%,” Shildt told reporters. “Which is a clear sign of progression. I did meet with him. We have a looser timetable now, but we won't really share it. … But he's definitely progressing to get back to play. It's good news.”

Darvish has been out since early July, when a personal matter involving his family put him on the restricted list. The 38-year-old RHP appeared in 11 games with a 4-3 record, 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 53 Ks in 56.1 innings pitched.

The injury return benefits Yu Darvish and Fernando Tatis Jr. can provide to Padres

The Padres are enjoying the fruits of emerging ace Dylan Cease, who threw a no-hitter on July 25 against the Washington Nationals. In that incredible 3-0 victory, he tossed nine Ks, allowed three walks and sent the Nats packing on 114 pitches. The 28-year-old RHP has been a revelation for San Diego's short four-man rotation. The return of Darvish will be a big boost to this pitching staff and take pressure off the Nos. 4 and 5 options, Joe Musgrove and Martin Perez.

Tatis has played in 80 games thus far in 2024 but hasn't quite returned to the lofty expectations many have for him. His slash line (.279/.354/.468/.821) isn't too far off his usual pace, but his 2021 season high-points have eluded him. Hopefully, a few minor-league rehab assignments can knock off the cobwebs before the Wild Card.

The returns of Tatis and Darvish are good news after the team learned that SS Ha-Seong Kim will be out (shoulder) after landing on the 10-day IL.

“To be honest, initially I thought I would be able to come back within five days but after talking to the training staff, the manager and the front office, I was told that maybe the 10-day {IL stint} would be the better decision considering the fact that we are in the postseason wild card race, and as a team, {we} have the goal of reaching the World Series,” Kim said through his translator, via 97.3 The Fan. “So, in order to come back to my fullest 100 percent, I think this makes sense to me.”

With the way the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks are playing, just getting past the National League West will be tough this postseason.