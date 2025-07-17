The San Diego Padres are having a good season, coming into the post-All-Star break. Currently, San Diego is 52-44 entering the second half of the season.

But there is a chance the Padres trade for some help to increase their chances of making a deep playoff run. Ultimately, the Padres' trade deadline needs have them looking at several options. San Diego might work some magic at the MLB trade deadline.

The Friars have a solid rotation, led by Nick Pivetta, who is 9-2 with a 2.88 ERA over 19 starts. Additionally, Randy Vasquez has been solid, going 3-4 with a 3.80 ERA over 19 starts. The rest of the rotation has produced mixed results.

Despite struggling in the first half, Dylan Cease is still the ace of the rotation. It's only a matter of time before he returns to elite form. Furthermore, Yu Darvish made his season debut recently. The Padres currently rank 14th in rotation ERA. Yet, a rotation with Pivetta, Vasquez, Cease, and Darvish should be enough in the playoffs, especially given their experience.

The bullpen has remained one of the best in the game, ranking second in team ERA. Robert Suarez leads the bullpen with a 2-4 record and a 3.54 ERA while converting 28 of 31 save opportunities.

Also, Adrian Morejon has been nearly unhittable in the bullpen, going 7-4 with a 1.85 ERA with 13 holds and two saves. Jason Adam has been even better, going 6-3 with a 1.70 ERA and 23 holds.

The Friars have some top-tier hitters who have powered their offense. Notably, Fernando Tatis Jr. has clobbered the baseball, batting .269 with 16 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 65 runs scored. Manny Machado continues to hit the ball well, batting .292 with 17 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 57 runs.

Likewise, Luis Arraez has remained stout at the top of the lineup, hitting .279 with five home runs, 35 RBIs, and 39 runs scored with a .314 on-base percentage. Gavin Sheets has thrived, batting .265 with 14 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 36 runs scored.

Although the Padres have a lot of good hitters, they are prone to getting into slumps. That is why one of the main Padres' trade deadline needs includes offense. So far, the Friars are only 27th in home runs. This indicates the power levels are lower than ever, and there is a chance the Padres trade for some power or at least someone who can improve a position.

Catcher has been the biggest flaw for the Friars. Unfortunately, neither Martin Maldonado nor Elias Diaz is cutting it. Often, their struggles kill all the momentum, leaving a major issue at the bottom of the lineup. It allows fans to wonder how the Padres can sustain big innings when their bottom-of-the-lineup hitters continue to struggle.

Maldonado is batting .178 with four home runs, 10 RBIs, and eight runs, while Diaz is hitting .194 with four home runs, 12 RBIs, and 22 runs. Therefore, the Padres need an upgrade at catcher, and Ryan Jeffers could be the answer.

Ryan Jeffers could help the Padres' offense

According to Baseball Savant, Jeffers has produced above-average marks in squared-up percentage and chase percentage. Things started off solid for Jeffers before a June slump. However, he is currently batting .247 with seven home runs, 34 RBIs, and 29 runs with a .398 slugging percentage and a .344 on-base percentage.

Jeffers is having an amazing July, batting .381 with one home run, five RBIs, and four runs. Moreover, he has a .619 slugging percentage and a 1.077 OPS. Things have been rolling for Jeffers, and that has made him an attractive trade candidate. Determining whether the Padres trade for Jeffers will only go as far as if they believe he can be the upgrade they need.

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, San Diego must make a decision, especially as they continue to chase the Los Angeles Dodgers. Currently, the Padres trail the Dodgers by 5½ games in the National League West.

They are also holding off the San Francisco Giants by half a game. Furthermore, they are clinging to the final wildcard spot. If the Friars look to secure a playoff spot, they should do anything and everything to upgrade any positions of weakness.

Assuming the rotation will sort itself out, the Padres need to upgrade their catcher position. But if the Padres trade for Jeffers, they will need to make a good deal. Notably, the ideal scenario would involve sending catcher Ethan Salas and an MLB-ready arm, such as Adam Mazur, to the Twins in exchange for Jeffers.

However, the Twins won six of nine games before the All-Star break and are still within striking distance of a playoff spot, so they have yet to indicate whether they will be sellers at the trade deadline, especially of a player that will be under control past 2025.

Also, the Twins' other catcher, Christian Vazquez, will be a free agent at the end of the season. Plus, their only other catcher on their 40-man roster, Jair Camargo, is on the injured list in Class AAA, so the Twins will be in need of a catching replacement for the rest of 2025 as well as for 2026, especially with Salas struggling in Class AA, therefore, a trade may be difficult to complete.

With Jeffers locked until 2027, the Padres would not need to worry about extending him for the time being. However, acquiring Jeffers would be a massive upgrade and fix a fatal flaw that could derail their playoff hopes and their season altogether. This Padres trade deadline deal could also help them battle the top teams in the NL and possibly make a surprise run.