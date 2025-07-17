The Chicago White Sox are in the basement of the American League once again. That could lead to a trade of Luis Robert Jr at the MLB trade deadline, especially considering his team option for 2026. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres are slipping in the crowded National League Wild Card race. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says that the Padres could be a good landing spot for the struggling Robert.

“Perhaps a team such as the San Diego Padres would take Robert if the White Sox included a portion of his remaining salary, something the team has indicated a willingness to do. But even then, the White Sox could not count on getting much of a return. Robert’s value keeps sinking, and time is running out,” Rosenthal wrote.

The White Sox are unlikely to pick up his $20 million option for next season, according to Rosenthal. It's hard to blame them, considering his combined .634 OPS over the past two seasons. Even if the Padres saw him as a rental for this season and declined the option, a full-strength Robert could help their lineup.

The Padres, or any team that trades for Robert, would be betting on him returning to his 2023 form. He was an All-Star that season, finishing with 38 homers, 80 RBI, and an .857 OPS. Robert also played 145 games that season, far and away his most in an injury-riddled career. He also had a great 2021, with a .946 OPS in just 68 games.

The Padres have been searching for an outfielder since Jurickson Profar left for the Atlanta Braves in the offseason. The combination of Jason Heyward, Tyler Wade, and Brandon Lockridge has not been great. Bringing in Robert could push Jackson Merrill to left, or Robert could play there as well. It solves a massive problem defensively and offensively for San Diego if it works, but that is a huge risk.